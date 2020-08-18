Shahwani fears new wave of coronavirus in Balochistan

QUETTA: Balochistan government spokesman on Tuesday said that the tally of novel coronavirus cases seemed to be increasing in the province, ARY News reported.

Liaquat Shahwani in a press conference here said that the pandemic was on a downward trajectory in the past one-and-half month.

The doctors and disease experts have also expressed apprehension about a fresh wave of the disease, he said.

“The government has advised in a statement for strict implementation of the precautionary measures,” he said.

“In recent days 355 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported,” government spokesman said. In past six days the cases rate has reached to eight percent, while in previous 45 days the ratio of infections was at lower than five percent, Shahwani said.

He advised people to observe caution to be protected from the infection of novel coronavirus.

He said 90 percent patients in Balochistan have recuperated and total 138 deaths reported from coronavirus disease.

“The province have presently 1030 active cases,” he further said.

Talking on the provincial government’s performance he claimed a definite improvement in the province with the steps taken by the administration of Chief Minister Jam Kamal.

The government has removed 2500 unnecessary development projects from the provincial special development programme (PSDP), he added.

