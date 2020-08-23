ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar has clarified that the federal government did not introduce any clause in the anti-money laundering bill for the detainment of more than 170 days, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The PM’s aide on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar slammed Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal over misguiding the nation once again regarding the inclusion of a clause for non-bailable detainment of an accused person for more than 170 days.

In a video message on his Twitter, Akbar revealed that no clause had been introduced in the AML bill for even a single day of detainment regardless of Ahsan Iqbal’s allegations for 170-day captivity.

احسن اقبال نے ایک بار پھر قوم کو گمراہ کرنے کی کوشش کی، منی لانڈرنگ بل میں کسی کو ۱۷۰ دن تو کیا ۱ دن قید کی شق نہیں میرا چیلنج ہے اسمبلی میں شق وار مذاکرہ کر لیں پوری قوم جان لے گی سچ کیا ہے @PTIofficial اصل ایشو نیب اور آپکی ذاتی منی لانڈرنگ ہے https://t.co/O8K3MhGJmQ pic.twitter.com/TtxXluQoJs — Mirza Shahzad Akbar (@ShazadAkbar) August 23, 2020

“I am challenging him [Ahsan Iqbal] to hold a clause-wise debate on the legislation; the nation will know the truth [of your allegations]. In the light of written recommendations of FATF [Financial Action Task Force’s], the government is amending the laws to make AML Act 2010 more clear by defining beneficial owner and increasing reporting points.”

Read: NAB files reference against Shehbaz Sharif, sons in money laundering case

The politician detailed that legal requirements are the AML Act 2010 being fulfilled as the amended laws will increase jail term up to 10 years from five years. He revealed that the opposition had tried to completely end the role of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from AML-related cases.

Shahzad Akbar added that it was the opposition’s lie against the anti-corruption watchdog for having incapable of investigating anti-money laundering cases.

Referring to the alleged money laundering cases against PML-N president, Shahzad Akbar said that NAB filed a reference against Shehbaz Sharif which led the major opposition party to paralyse the anti-corruption watchdog.

Comments

comments