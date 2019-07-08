Those who concocted Arshad Malik video are known: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar addressing a press conference today (Monday) addressed the recent video leak controversy brought to the front by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) earlier, ARY News reported.

Speaking on the occasion Akbar apprised the media persons present on the occasion of the actions being undertaken by the present government to curb and eliminate financial corruption from the country.

The SAPM said: “People are well aware of the people who have looted and plundered the country and hence elected Imran Khan as an alternative to the failures in the past.”

Read More: A first in history where a convict is holding pressers and rallies: Samsam Bukhari

“People know the reality of the opposition leaders, they made billions from corruption and have now started making hue and cry when a strict and swift accountability process has begun to punish those involved across the board,” he added.

Addressing the Judge Arshad Malik leaked video scandal, Akbar said that Justice Qayyum’s leaked audio was not that long ago and was an incident of the recent past, neither was the PML-N attack over the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

“Those involved in such shady practices are known, they have exposed themselves in the past,” said Akbar in closing.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz the vice president of the PML-N claimed that the judge in father Nawaz Sharif’s Al-Azizia reference conviction was blackmailed into sentencing Nawaz without any evidence in a video showed during her press conference.

Read More: Govt will not indulge into dialogue with criminal and the corrupt: Faisal Javed

In a press release issued yesterday (Sunday), Judge Malik said that video clip, showed during Maryam Nawaz’s press conference, was not representative of the conversation he had with Nasir Butt.

“PML-N, Nawaz’s family, tried to bribe during the trial and when he didn’t cooperate, they threatened him”, Malik continued.

If I had to succumb to pressure or threats, I wouldn’t acquit him in one case and convict him in the other, he asserted.

Comments

comments