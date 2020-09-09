Shahzad Akbar challenges Bilawal Bhutto to reveal forefathers’ assets

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar on Wednesday challenged Bilawal Bhutto to bring forward the accounts of his past two generations and offered in return to publicize the assets owned by his forefathers, ARY NEWS reported.

“I will reveal each of my family assets before Bilawal in the [National] Assembly,” he said while speaking during ARY NEWS programme, Power Play.

He blamed that Bilawal Bhutto and his sisters were a shareholder in Petroline FZC and withdrew a major chunk from the company. “The amount was laundered through a company named Global Guineennes,” he claimed and added that this money was used to purchase properties in Switzerland, Spain, and London.

“A PPP Senator is also a shareholder with Bilawal,” he said.

Shahzad Akbar said that in response to hours-long speeches of Bilawal Bhutto, he would expose their money trail in half an hour. “I am also ready to make myself accountable even for the property owned by my wife,” he said.

Read More: PTI considers money laundering as mother of all evils: Shahzad Akbar

He said that the PTI government believes in accountability and despite no legal binding, the advisers and special assistants in the federal cabinet declared their assets.

“Why Sindh government is yet to declare assets of its advisers and special assistants?” asked the federal adviser.

