Ishar Dar’s property to be auctioned after Eid-ul-Azha: Akbar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability, Shahzad Akbar, revealed on Sunday that the process of retrieving looted money from the culprits has started and the property of the former finance minister Ishaq Dar will be auctioned after Eid-ul-Azha, ARY News reported.

While talking to media, Shahzad Akbar said that billions of rupees were recovered from various public office holders and private personalities. He reiterated that the looters will have to return the stolen money at any cost, otherwise, their properties would be seized.

“We will gather more evidences against [the former Punjab chief minister] Shehbaz Sharif after the Eid festival. The authorities have found Rs800 million from the bank accounts of Yousuf Abbas excluding the amount transferred through Telegraphic Transfer (TT). The recovered amount was enough to establish Shamim Sugar Mills.”

“Ishar Dar’s property and money were seized that worth up to Rs1 billion. The property will be auctioned after Eid. Sharif family had looted the public funds with the nexus of Omni Group.”

Akbar added that the suspect arrested in connection with Omni case has become approver, whereas, the authorities have initiated investigation into suspicious transactions of [the former defence minister] Khawaja Asif.”

