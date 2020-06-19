Federal government satisfied with SC decision in Justice Isa’s case: SAPM

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar said on Friday that the federal government was satisfied with the verdict of the Supreme Court (SC) to dismiss the case against in Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s presidential reference, ARY News reported.

Shahzad Akbar, while addressing a press conference alongside Federal Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz, said that it was an important day to witness the verdict of the top court in the Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s case. He said that the federal government wanted an independent judiciary and the verdict was satisfactory.

The SAPM said that the reference had been forwarded to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) by the federal government as it was the only institution to probe into matters related to the higher judiciary. In today’s judgement, the apex court declared the presidential reference ‘invalid’ and dismissed the show cause notice, said Akbar.

The special assistant said that it was not a matter of victory or defeat and all judges were respectable to the federal government. The detailed verdict of the top court will be considered as a guide to the federal government, he added.

He added that the Inland Revenue Commissioner will issue to Justice Isa’s family within seven days besides conducting hearings for 60 days. A report will be presented before the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in the next 75 days and later the FBR chairman will forward it to SJC within a week, said Akbar.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court (SC) dismissed the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa after declaring it ‘invalid’ while accepting the petitioner’s pleas.

The apex court has also withdrawn the show cause notice issued by the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) to the Justice Qazi Faez Isa in July 2019 over writing letters to the president. Justice Umar Ata Bandial, who was heading the 10-judge bench, announced the verdict.

A 11-page short order was also released by the top court which nullified the presidential reference against Justice Isa besides ordering Inland Revenue Commissioner to issue notice to the judge’s family members including his wife and children within seven days to seek details of his properties.

The presidential reference had filed against Justice Isa that stated he did not disclose his three properties in London in the wealth returns which he acquired on lease in the name of his wife and children.

