Sugar scandal: Govt seeks NAB to probe into illegal subsidies

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability, Barrister Shahzad Akbar, has written a letter to the National Accountability which sought action against accused persons in sugar scandal, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The letter stated that the commission constituted by the federal cabinet submitted its report regarding the sugar prices. The Sugar Inquiry Commission had submitted its report on May 21 – 2020 which was presented before the federal cabinet on the same day.

In light of the recommendations tabled by the commission, the federal cabinet had directed to formulate action matrix for taking action against the responsible persons and recovery of the money.

It further stated that the inquiry commission traced Rs29 billion worth financial irregularity and criminal investigation will be initiated against different institutions under the action plan matrix.

The subsidy of Rs29 billion had been awarded in 2014-15 which violated the regulations, whereas, the sugar mafia used its influence to get the subsidy.

The prime minister and federal cabinet members decided to move to NAB for taking action against the unlawful subsidy, stated the letter, adding that the anti-corruption watchdog should commence a comprehensive probe into the matter.

Shahzad Akbar said in its letter that the federal government committed to its vision to hold indiscriminate accountability and the authorities will provide maximum assistance to the anti-graft watchdog to conduct an independent and transparent probe.

Earlier in the day, Shahzad Akbar announced that PM Imran Khan approved recommendations tabled by the Sugar Inquiry Commission and cases will be filed under criminal law over sugar scandal.

Shahzad Akbar, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad today, said that the investigation into sugar crisis had revealed subsidy worth Rs29 billion awarded in the last five years. He added that the forensic inquiry had proved that farmers were paid less against the sugarcane and the subsidies were given in violations of the regulations.

He detailed that the federal government has prepared an action plan in light of the recommendations tabled by the inquiry commission as the authorities will now begin efforts for the recovery after the massive financial irregularities.

“Few matters are given in hands of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The government is not working behind closed doors and everyone will be apprised for what we are going to do now.”

The special assistant said that the anti-corruption watchdog will analysis the aspects of subsidies which went against laws. He added that the present government has also presented itself for the accountability of Rs2.4 worth subsidy on sugar.

