ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar said on Thursday that there is no flaw in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law and confusion was created on its regulations regarding the arrests and bails, ARY News reported.

Shahzad Akbar, while talking to ARY News programme ‘Off The Record’, said that the allegations of 90-day custody by NAB were levelled to misguide the nation. He strongly criticised the opposition for blaming the judiciary and NAB.

The PM’s adviser said that NAB law had been scrutinised by the Supreme Court (SC), however, the wrong implementation of the regulations could not be ruled out.

He reiterated that the proposed amendments in the NAB ordinance by the opposition will end all cases against Asif Ali Zardari.

Akbar censured Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, saying that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman was unaware of the country’s laws. To a question, he replied that elected representatives would have to submit their assets’ details in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

He continued that one property is owned by her wife which was gifted by her father. Akbar invited Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to raise the issue in the Parliament.

Shahzad Akbar challenged that he will provide money trail of his seven generations and Bilawal should do the same besides providing its particulars. He also challenged Bilawal to produce its testament and he will also present its will.

