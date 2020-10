ISLAMABAD: Advisor to PM on Accountability Shahbaz Akbar on Thursday said that India has started propaganda against Pakistan over the recent issue of Safdar Awan’s arrest, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad flanked by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Shibli Faraz, he said that opposition hue and cry provided an opportunity to India to start anti-Pakistan propaganda.

Terming the arrest of Safdar Awan as per law, Mr Akbar maintained that he was arrested by the province’s police, which is sovereign after the 18th amendment.

“Sindh police tweeted about the arrest and termed it as per law”, he added.

People are aware that who gives directions to the Sindh police, the advisor said and urged Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah to name the federal minister who pressurized the police.

Sindh govt forms committee to probe Safdar's arrest, IG Sindh issue

Replying to a query, he said that provinces are sovereign after the 18th amendment and the Sindh province has to inquire about the matter.

Commenting on the opposition’s criticism on Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav case, Shahzad Akbar advised the opposition parties to read the judgement of International Court of Justice (ICJ) before making statements on the case.

