Sugar commission likely to release report next week: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar has said that the sugar inquiry commission is likely to release its report next week, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Shahzad Akbar, while talking to ARY News programme ‘Power Play’, said that it is expected to witness the probe report of sugar inquiry commission next week. He added that the commission did not seek more time from the federal government to complete investigation.

“Punjab chief minister [Usman Buzdar] and [Federal Minister for Planning and Development] Asad Umar had appeared before the sugar inquiry commission after being summoned. On the other hand, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is not appearing for being questioned. The federal government has presented itself for accountability.”

The PM’s aide raised a question regarding the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and President of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif for not responding to the questions by himself.

While exposing the financial irregularities made by previous governments, Akbar revealed that a bank account had been opened for a person who was getting salary worth Rs18,000 in a month. The salaried person had been found submitting a huge amount of money into his bank account, he added.

“Shehbaz Sharif must provide an answer regarding the reasons which forced Suleman Shehbaz to run away from the country. At first, Rs6 billion stolen money had been submitted into Nisar Gill’s account. This time, the corruption is made through Nisar Trading Company.”

He continued that Nisar Gill had been given employment for 10 years in Chief Minister’s Secretariat besides allotting a property in Lahore against the payment made seven years ago.

Akbar also criticised the change of rhetoric by Shehbaz Sharif who kept insisting to respond on behalf of his son Suleman but later turned his back on his previous statement.

It emerged that a bank account possessed Rs1.5 billion which belongs to Maqsood working as a peon in Ramzan Sugar Mills. The special assistant claimed that more people employed in the companies possessed hundreds of thousands of funds in their bank accounts.

The investigation revealed that two persons, Shoaib Qamar and Masroor Anwar, had transacted money from the accounts while sometimes the suspicious transactions were made from account to account.

Akbar claimed that the court was not approving Hamza Shehbaz’s bail petition on the basis of available evidences. Billions of rupees had been invested by the Shehbaz Sharif’s sons in sugar, milk and independent power producers (IPPs) businesses.

The bank account of Ali Imran had been used to steal funds of internally displaced persons (IDPs). Ali Imran fled from the country and currently residing in London, said Akbar.

The SAPM said that Sharif family members have directly looted public money and the assets of Hamza Shehbaz surged up to 1,100 per cent during the last 10 years.

Shahzad Akbar demanded the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to begin a trial against the corrupt persons besides placing the name of Shehbaz Shaif into Exit Control List (ECL).

