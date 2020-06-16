Shahzad Akbar, Usman Dar emphatically deny owning properties in Britain

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on accountability Shahzad Akbar on Tuesday categorically denied owning any property in Britain, ARY News reported.

According to details, it was being reported that the SAPM on accountability owned at least five different properties in England, Akbar went on to say that he doesn’t even own five properties in Pakistan.

Clarifying the matter pertaining to possible properties owned by the premier, Shahzad Akbar said that the website that has released the data on properties has named a person called Imran Ali Khan Niazi whereas the prime minister of Pakistan’s name is Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi which is also inscribed on his identity card and passport.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on youth affairs, Usman Dar also clarified his position over alleged properties registered in his name in Britain saying that the information was absolutely false.

Dar added that he has contested elections in Pakistan and all his property is in the country which is declared, he also said that whosoever seeks to challenge him is welcome to try and prove something against him.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ongoing reference hearings against Justice Faez Esa claimed in a submission from his council that the prime minister of Pakistan owned six properties in Britain

