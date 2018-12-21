Shahzad Akbar rebuts news of visiting FIA office

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Friday categorically rebutted and condemned the news about his visit to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) office, being run in a section of a media, ARY News reported.

The rebuttal comes soon after the statements from PPP ranks, seeking explanation about his [Shahzad Akbar] reportedly visit to the FIA headquarters, as it was finalizing report of JIT into money laundering scam.

In his tweet, Mr Shahzad Akbar said, “It is despicable n pure lifafa reporting, I categorically told @AzazSyed that my mother was admitted in Shifa hospital in emergency n I was with her.”

It is despicable n pure lifafa reporting, I categorically told @AzazSyed tht My mother was admitted in Shifa hospital in emergency n I was with her, a fact also personally in knowledge of this journalist as I considered him a friend, yet he spread rumours @FIA_Pakistan https://t.co/5vBk7v9zzV — Mirza Shahzad Akbar (@ShazadAkbar) December 21, 2018

“A fact also personally in knowledge of this journalist as I considered him a friend, yet he spread rumours @FIA_Pakistan,” his tweet further stated.

Meanwhile, PM’s Special Assistant, Iftikhar Durrani has also strongly condemned the news about Shahzad Akbar’s visit of FIA building and termed it ‘baseless’.

Talking to media men in the federal capital today, Mr Durrani strongly denounced the news being run in a section of media about FIA’s building visit by Shahzad Akbar.

“Institutions are working freely without any political pressure, such information is aimed to mislead the nation,” he continued.

