Sheikh clan welcomes another member

The name of Shahzad Sheikh is not new to anyone residing in Pakistan. Time and again, he gets us awestruck by his phenomenal acting. Currently, he has got all his spectators glued to their screens with his pristine portrayal of Hanan in Khudparast.

However, he has again brought innumerable smiles on our faces for something other than his performances. The Qurban protagonist has taken to Instagram to reveal the news that will make your day. He posts a photo of himself, holding his newborn baby Anaya amid an abundance of love and happiness. Isn’t this look of love literally precious? He captions it with, “Masha Allah! By the grace of ALLAH, we’re blessed with a beautiful baby girl Anaya.”

As soon as the actor posted this adorable photo, friends and family members came forward to congratulate the parents along with a plethora of prayers and wishes for the new addition to the family.

The paternal aunt, Momal Sheikh has also posted a photo of herself looking at her adorable niece with pure love. She pens down an emotional little note that said, “Ecstatic to announce the birth of my beautiful niece, Anaya. Welcome to the world, princess. Can’t wait to experience the joys of life with you. Congratulations to Hina Mir and Shahzad Sheikh on their precious bundle of joy ❤”

This photo of Anaya and her Phuppo also received an outpour of love from A-list celebrities like Nadeem Beyg, Amna Zahid Ahmed and Sana Shahnawaz amongst others.

Shahzad and his better half, Hina had tied the nuptial knot in 2012. They had welcomed their first child, Shahmir in 2015.

Heartiest congratulations to Shahzad and Hina. We wish your family the life full of health, love, and contentment galore.

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Comments

comments