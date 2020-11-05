Shahzad Syed Qasim resigns as SAPM on Power Division

ISLAMABAD: Citing personal reasons, special assistant to the prime minister on power division Shahzad Syed Qasim has relinquished his post on Thursday, ARY News reported.

SAPM Shahzad Syed Qasim assisted Prime Minister Imran Khan with his expertise in the marketing development of mineral resources and on power division affairs.

The Prime Minister has accepted the resignation and to that effect, a notification has been issued by the cabinet division.

Speaking exclusively to ARY News the now ex-SAPM said he resigned from the post owing to personal reason that he did not divulge, however, he said he resigned from the post already.

According to a cabinet division notification issued on July 2, it was announced that Qasim will be re-designated from SAPM on Coordination of Marketing & Development of Mineral Resources, to SAPM on Power Division and Coordination of Marketing & Development of Mineral Resources “with immediate effect”.

The notification delegated him the status of Minister of State.

However, today Syed said he’s resigned from both posts due to personal reasons.

It is pertinent to mention here Shahzad Qasim before taking additional charge in the power division had been a SAPM on Coordination of Marketing and Development of Mineral Resources.

He had also been appointed chairman of a four-member committee to probe the fuel crisis in the country just two days before his appointment on the additional charge.

Shahzad Qasim did his masters in energy and policy management from the University of Pennsylvania. He had also served on senior executive positions for the AES Corp, a Fortune 500 company, vice-chairman of NGP, an IPP of renewable energy.

