Shahzad Waseem to replace Shibli Faraz in Senate: sources

ISLAMABAD: Sources privy to the government revealed that a decision has been made to appoint a new leader of the house in the senate after the post was vacated by Shibli Faraz after being chosen as federal minister for Information and broadcasting, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the Prime Minister of Pakistan has already written a letter to Chairman Senate, Sadiq Sanjrani in this regard.

Sources have claimed that senator Dr Shahzad Waseem has been selected for the position by the premier of the country, Imran Khan.

It was further entailed that notification on the undertaking would soon be issued by the government.

On April 27, Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed Senator Faraz as the new information minister and Lt-Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa as his special assistant on information and broadcasting.

The latter was appointed in place of Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, who was de-notified as the SAPM with immediate effect.

“The Prime Minister has been pleased to remove Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan from the office of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, with immediate effect,” read a notification issued by the cabinet division.

