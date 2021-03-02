Senate polls: JWP chief announces support to PTI candidate

ISLAMABAD: Jamhoori Wattan Party (JWP) chief Nawab Shahzain Bugti has announced to support Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Abdul Hafeez Shaikh for Islamabad seat in the upcoming Senate elections, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A coalition partner of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government, JWP chief Nawab Shahzain Bugti called on Prime Minister Imran Khan today.

After holding a meeting with the premier, Bugti announced his political party’s support to the PTI candidate Abdul Hafeez Shaikh for the Islamabad seat in the Upper House.

While talking to journalists, he said that he raised issues of Balochistan people during his meeting with PM Imran Khan and he was assured of resolving the public issues.

He added that the federal government has made some promises once again just like it did in past. The politician said that he prefers the interests of the Balochistan people instead of thinking about his own benefit.

Bugti said that his political party will support the government candidates as a coalition partner. He clarified that JWP will decide on the future strategy if the issues are not resolved.

It is pertinent to mention here that 341 lawmakers of the National Assembly (NA) will participate in voting for Senate elections on Wednesday (tomorrow).

Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, the candidate of the ruling political party and its coalition partners is having support of 181 lawmakers including 157 members from PTI, five from Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) and seven from Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), three from Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), five from Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), one from Awami Muslim League (AML), one from JWP and an independent member.

On the other hand, Pakistan People’s Party’s candidate Yousaf Raza Gillani manages to get support of 160 legislators including 55 from PPP, 83 from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), 14 from Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA), four from Balochistan National Party (BNP), three independent members, one from Awami National Party (ANP), whereas, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) decided not to cast vote for any candidate for Islamabad seat.

