Shahzeb murder case: SC to hear pleas of Shahrukh Jatoi, others on Oct 8

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has fixed Thursday (October 8) for hearing pleas of Shahrukh Jatoi and others against the conviction in the Shahzeb murder case, ARY News reported on Friday.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Manzoor Malik will hear the case on October 8. The registrar office of the apex court has issued notices to parties in the murder case.

Twenty-year-old Shahzeb Khan, son of a DSP, was gunned down on the night of December 24, 2012, in Karachi’s Defence Housing Society.

The incident had sparked widespread outrage across the country and attracted much media attention, prompting the then Chief Justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry to take suo motu notice of the murder.

Jatoi, and his friend Siraj Talpur were sentenced to death while his younger brother Sajjad Talpur and their cook Ghulam Murtaza Lashari were awarded life in prison by an anti-terrorism court.

The SHC appellate bench overturned their sentences and sent the case back to a sessions court to conduct the trial of the suspects afresh.

In 2018, the Supreme Court set aside the Sindh High Court (SHC) November 28 verdict that paved the way for the release of Shahrukh Jatoi and others on bail, who were convicted by an anti-terrorism court in Shahzeb murder case.

