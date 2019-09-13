ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways, Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed, raised strong voice for Kashmiris facing brutalities by Indian authorities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, saying that IOJK is burning and those keeping silence over the issue would be considered as a supporter of tyrannical powers.

While addressing a press conference, Shaikh Rasheed said that Pakistan is a barricade between the dream of India for becoming a superpower. He added that the national economy could be weaker but not the country’s defence.

“Our jawans [soldiers] are waiting to respond if Narendra Modi decided to make any misadventure.”

The minister suggested opposition parties be on the same page over Kashmir issue.

Rasheed revealed that Prime Minister Imran Khan will give a clear message to the world on September 27.

He slammed Indian prime minister once again, saying that Narendra Modi turned the hundreds of thousands of people in Assam to second-class citizens, whereas, he had declared war against Islam and Muslims.

The minister predicted that the dream of Modi to make India a superpower will be shattered soon.

He announced to visit Samahni border, located in Bhimber District of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), on September 22. “I will also pay visits to all bordering areas [with India] including Kotli, Tatta Pani and Leepa Valley in next few days after the important speech of PM Khan on September 27,” said Rasheed.

The minister praised Pakistani media for effectively highlighting the Kashmir crisis and Kashmiris’ ongoing movement for getting right for self-determination. He also praised top political leadership, saying, “[Prime Minister] Imran Khan and [Foreign Minister] Shah Mehmood Qureshi are continuing a historical struggle.”

“I will fight war myself as the time for conducting press conferences and speeches is now ended. India has made two historical mistakes including nuclear test and lawlessness. We and the Pakistani military are fully prepared to respond to any misadventure. “

