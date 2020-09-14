Nine doctors of Shaikh Zayed Hospital Lahore contract coronavirus

LAHORE: Nine doctors of Shaikh Zayed Hospital in Lahore on Monday contracting novel coronavirus, ARY News reported.

As per details, Dr Muhammad Umer, Dr Ahmed Zaman, Dr Arsalan, Dr Haider, Dr Naeem Haider, Dr Waqar Ahmed, Dr Sharjeel, Dr Hassan, Dr Maria Yasmeen and Abdul Hanan have been tested positive for the coronavirus.

The aforesaid doctors have quarantined themselves at their houses. It may be noted that five coronavirus patients are currently under treatment at the Shaikh Zayed Hosptial.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus has claimed four more lives across the country during the last 24 hours, lifting the death toll from the highly contagious disease to 6,383.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 539 more people tested positive for the infection during this period, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 302,020.

Read more: Vaccine trial resumes as coronavirus continues grim march

As many as 289,806 Covid-19 patients have recuperated from the disease, pushing the number of active cases down to 5,831. 28,823 samples were tested during the previous 24 hours, out of which 539 turned out to be positive.

Comments

comments