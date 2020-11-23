KARACHI: A special Covid-19 ward put together in Abbasi Shaheed Hospital to administer treatment to viral infection patients is declared functional on Monday by the city administration, ARY News reported.

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani said the infection diseases centre (IDC) in Abbasi Shaheed Hospital comprises 120 beds and an isolation centre which is set to accommodate critical patients who contract the virus as Covid ward amid the second wave of the global pandemic.

Team of professors and doctors will operate to take care of patients, said Commissioner Karachi Shallwani said talking to media today.

Iftikhar Shallwani noted with the daily increase in Covid cases in Karachi, many areas of the port city will have to face lockdown situation, in order to level off the spike.

READ: Covid cases: Sindh University orders immediate evacuation of girls hostel

Separately, earlier today the Sindh University has instructed its girls hostel to evacuate all its lodgers as the hostel goes into indefinite shut down after Covid cases emerged in the premises.

According to the university administration, many cases of novel coronavirus have emerged amongst Marvi Girls Hostel tenants due to which it has decided to shut down hostels for disinfection.

The administration of Sindh University has advised all its inhabitants to leave the premises immediately until the next instructions.

