Actor Shamoon Abbasi shared on Facebook that a recent post by his former wife Humaima Malick on ‘abusive marriage’ has been misinterpreted.

Recently, without naming anyone, Malick took to Instagram and narrated her story of reportedly living in an abusive marriage for three years, followed by another failed relationship. She said she is ashamed of remaining silent about it all these years.

Following her statement, the Waar actor responded to his ex-wife’s claims after it created confusion and said they shared a healthy relationship. “Me and Humaima have been good friends even after our divorce and always respected each other in general, and in public places. Even joked about things we shared in the past, ” he wrote.

Salam every one,Went through the news about the confusion between me and my ex wife humaima Malick and sort of shocked…

Abbasi said he is happy that Malick made a name for her in the industry. He added “She was my wife not a girl friend she was in my nikkah so I always respected her and her family and had great moments with them.”

The actor admitted that the couple who separated five years ago didn’t agree on few points and argued a few times. “But it doesn’t mean we ever wanted to hurt each other to that extend [extent]. Once we parted away she had the entire world to conquer and I knew she will, I always thought that may be I was not good enough for her career, though I tried to help as much as I could. And always hoped she gets married to the person that is better for her,” he wrote.

He went onto talk about Malick’s 7-year-long relationship after marriage and said “She spent 7 years of some kind of painful treatment and I am feeling sad as I wanted to see her happy in her life honestly.. And she knows that, because every time we talk we exchange prayers for each other, not sure why this entire matter has suddenly gone into trouble zones.”

Abbasi reiterated that the two share a respectful relationship after divorce, still talk to each other, have met at gatherings and infact his former wife approached him a few months ago to work on a project together. He also said that she is in touch with his sisters and often visits his mother.

He concluded by requesting people to refrain from commenting anything against Malick on the post.

In a recently shared post, Malick wrote “Although it has been years, but all these years and the pain filled days and nights still haunt me.I was only 19-20 year-old miserable young girl who can’t even share my screaming wounds with my family.”

“I’m ashamed of myself today that I didn’t do anything for myself in three years of abusive marriage, seven years of another abusive relationship and then it happened again,” the actress added.

Earlier, the Raja Natwarlal actress broke silence about her separation on the eighth anniversary of her first film and said she was given divorce by her husband on the first camera-action-roll of the movie. The two actors tied the knot in 2010.

