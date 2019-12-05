Cabinet Division de-notifies Shamshad Akhtar, Yousuf Baig Mirza as SAPM

ISLAMABAD: Federal Cabinet Division has de-notified Dr Shamshad Akhtar and Yousaf Baig Mirza has special assistants to the prime minister on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Former State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) governor Dr Shamshad Akhtar was notified on July 11 as the special assistant to the prime minister on public-private partnership.

The cabinet division had issued notification of Yousaf Baig Mirza’s appointment as special assistant to the prime minister (SAPM) on media affairs.

Akhtar, a renowned economist, had served in the past as the SBP governor and federal minister for finance in the last caretaker government formed to hold the 2018 general elections.

As the SAPM Akhtar had to lead the Public-Private Partnership Authority, which was set up under the 2017 Act.

Yousaf Baig Mirza before his appointment as SAPM over a year ago, had served as managing director of the state-run PTV during the governments of Gen Pervez Musharraf, Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari.

Mirza has also worked with the private media channels in the media industry.

Comments

comments