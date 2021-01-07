Shamsuddin Soomro appointed SBCA director general

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Thursday appointed Shamsuddin Soomro as the Sindh Building Control Authority director general, ARY News reported.

A notification has been issued by the Sindh government in this regard. He was earlier assigned the additional charge of the post of director-general

The Grade-21 officer is a veteran bureaucrat and served on important posts in the Sindh government.

He has served as a senior member of the Board of Revenue in 2019 and the Industries and Commerce Department secretary in 2018.

Last year in Feb, Zafar Ahsan was relieved of the additional charge of the Director-General of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) on the Supreme Court order.

Read More: Govt removes SBCA director general Zafar Ahsan on SC order

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed hadordered the removal of DG SBCA Zafar Ahsan and directed the Sindh chief minister to appoint an honest officer to the post.

Comments

comments