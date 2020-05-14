Shaniera Akram has implored everyone to celebrate Eid in isolation in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, the activist urged immunocompromised people to not take any risks this Eid.

“Anyone with a challenged immune system cannot risk celebrating Eid with anyone other than who they are quarantined with. If the people they are quarantined go out & meet people, they are the ones likely to contract the virus and bring it home. Be smart everyone, stay home!” she wrote.

Anyone with a challenged immune system cannot risk celebrating Eid with anyone other than who they are quarantined with. If the people they are quarantined go out & meet people, they are the ones likely to contract the virus and bring it home. Be smart everyone, stay home ! — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) May 14, 2020

She went onto explain that a challenged immune system can be anything you take medication for: asthma, anemia, diabetes, all types of cancers, blood disorders even malnutrition.

Shaniera shared that her husband and former cricketer Wasim Akram will be celebrating the festival alone this year because he is diabetic.

Although my husband is fit he is also a diabetic. We will be celebrating Eid alone this year. How about you? #DontTakeTheRisk #EidAlone #SaveLives #TogetherApart — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) May 14, 2020

She urged people to take responsibility and stay at home this Eid as we are in the middle of a global pandemic. “The most charitable thing you can do for your country this Eid is stay at home.”

Earlier, she had expressed concern over people defying social distancing as lockdown was eased across Pakistan on Monday after almost 50 days.

Comments

comments