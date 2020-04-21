Socialite Shaniera Akram recently took to social media to raise her concerns about coronavirus’ spread and urged people to practice social distancing.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote “The more you see people out, the faster the virus spreads, the fuller our hospitals get, the stricter closure of businesses will be, the greater our people will suffer, the longer we will stay locked down. You do the math! ”

The more you see people out, the faster the virus spreads, the fuller our hospitals get, the stricter closure of businesses will be, the greater our people will suffer, the longer we will stay locked down. You do the math! #StayHome #SaveLives #DoYourBitForOurCountry — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) April 21, 2020

Pakistan has extended coronavirus lockdown until April 30 but relaxed restrictions for some key industries.

Earlier, Shaniera and her husband Wasim Akram requested people to donate to the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund. The Akram’s have donated 1 million to the fund.

The activist is all set to make her big screen debut in an upcoming film.

Comments

comments