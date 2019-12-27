Shaniera Akram pens a heartfelt note on daughter’s 5th birthday

Former cricketer Wasim Akram and Shaniera Akram’s daughter, Aiyla turned five. The doting mother penned a heartfelt note on her birthday.

She took to Instagram to wish her little princess many many happy returns of the day.

“Happy birthday to our baby! 5 years ago you changed the lives of so many people, you bought your father, your brothers and I so much happiness and joy,” she wrote.

Shaniera added “The first grandchild in my family, with doting aunties and uncles who couldn’t get enough of you and a little cousin Finny who idolises your every move.”

She said that Aiyla not only received love and wishes from Pakistan but from different countries when she came into this world.

“And you were the newest addition to the Akram clan with wishes that came from Lahore, Canada and England. And not to mention the overwhelming love that came from all over Pakistan who sent us never ending love and support through phone calls, social media, television, papers, cards, handshakes and kisses!”

She concluded that the five-year-old has filled the couple and their family’s life with happiness.

“You have grown up in to such a beautiful girl and I know you will continue to give us so much light and happiness as we will give you. You make us so proud and I know that what ever you do in life, you will be surrounded with love, a love that will always follow you. Happy birthday our little princess .”

