Shaniera Akram shares experience of working in debut film

Activist turned actor Shaniera Akram is all set to make her big screen debut and shared her experience of working in first film.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of her from the set donning a black outfit and wrote “A nervous Shaniera behind the scenes of my first Pakistani movie!”

A lot happened during the 12 days Shaniera spent on the set. “My Twelve days on set included a sprained ankle, a bathroom lock in, a painful tetanus shot, sleepless nights, loads of Lays masala chips, language barriers to the next level, a romantic moment and an unforgettable chandelier stunt that gave me an out of body experience.”

“Do you think I should get a money back guarantee????” she asked taking a jibe at the film’s title.

The socialite went onto add that her experience of working with writer and producer Faisal Qureshi and an awesome cast has been amazing.

The film stars Fawad Khan, Gohar Rasheed, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Kiran Haq, Mani, Wasim Akram and some other notable names.

