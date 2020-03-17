Web Analytics
Shaniera Akram wants people to disinfect phones to protect against coronavirus

Shaniera Akram

Socialite and activist Shaniera Akram wants people to take all precautionary measures to contain the spread of coronavirus. 

She took to social media to urge people to not only wash their hands but also clean their phones.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote “Hands are not the only things with germs that need to be cleaned. How many times do you put your hands on your phone to type or use your phone near your face?”

“This was the swab I just cleaned my phone and charger cord with. Don’t judge me till you do it too!!!” Shaniera added.

Experts have suggested people to disinfect smartphones every 90 minutes with alcohol-based hand sanitizer to prevent COVID-19 spread.

Smartphone screens have three times more germs than a toilet seat, according to a research published in 2018.

