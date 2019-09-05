Shaniera Akram wants warning issued for Karachi beach until it’s safe

Activist Shaniera Akram who brought attention to biohazardous waste washed up on the shore at Karachi beach has said that it is still unsafe.

After her tweet and media coverage, Sindh Police cordoned off the affected area on Tuesday, imposed Section 144 and Cantontment Board Clifton cleaned the waste.

Two days later, Akram revealed that medical waste is still coming in from the ocean posing a severe health concern. She has urged authorities to issue a warning for people to not use the beach until it is completely safe.

“CBC and DHA have been working hard cleaning the medical waste from the beach but I am warning the people of Karachi, DO NOT use the beach until we have identified the source & say it is completely safe. Extremely dangerous Medical waste is still currently coming in from the ocean,” she tweeted.

CBC and DHA have been working hard cleaning the medical waste from the beach but I am warning the people of Karachi, DO NOT use the beach until we have identified the source & say it is completely safe. Extremely dangerous Medical waste is still currently coming in from the ocean — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) September 5, 2019

She added “It is imperative that Karachi Authorities issue a state wide Public Service message.”

It is imperative that Karachi Authorities issue a state wide Public Service message TODAY to the people of Karachi not to use the beach until we know it is completely safe. Medical waste is still washing up on our shore despite the continuing and appreciated efforts of CBC & DHA — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) September 5, 2019

Akram feared that thousands of people will flock to the beach over the weekend and if the relevant authorities do not close the beach or issue a warning “it will be complete negligence towards health & safety of the public.”

If appropriate authorities do not issue a warning to hundreds & thousands of beach users for this weekend it will be complete negligence towards health & safety of the public.The TV channels have done their job,now is the time you do yours!Show the people of Karachi that you care — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) September 5, 2019

The 33-year-old humanitarian urged authorities to treat Karachiites like their own family members.”If you or your child stood on this this morning what would you do?,” she asked.

To the authorities of Karachi,if you or your child stood on this this morning what would you do?? Now I want you to treat the people of Karachi exactly like your family & do the right thing and issue a Public Service Warning across all media now until we know the beach is safe! pic.twitter.com/4AIVlaMD4x — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) September 5, 2019

Australian born Akram wants stakeholders of the metropolis to find out who is dumping medical waste in the sea as it poses a serious threat to the lives of citizens.

Comments

comments