Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Shaniera Akram wants warning issued for Karachi beach until it’s safe

Shaniera akram, karachi beach

Activist Shaniera Akram who brought attention to biohazardous waste washed up on the shore at Karachi beach has said that it is still unsafe. 

After her tweet and media coverage, Sindh Police cordoned off the affected area on Tuesday, imposed Section 144 and Cantontment Board Clifton cleaned the waste.

Two days later, Akram revealed that medical waste is still coming in from the ocean posing a severe health concern. She has urged authorities to issue a warning for people to not use the beach until it is completely safe.

“CBC and DHA have been working hard cleaning the medical waste from the beach but I am warning the people of Karachi, DO NOT use the beach until we have identified the source & say it is completely safe. Extremely dangerous Medical waste is still currently coming in from the ocean,” she tweeted.

She added “It is imperative that Karachi Authorities issue a state wide Public Service message.”

Akram feared that thousands of people will flock to the beach over the weekend and if the relevant authorities do not close the beach or issue a warning “it will be complete negligence towards health & safety of the public.”

The 33-year-old humanitarian urged authorities to treat Karachiites like their own family members.”If you or your child stood on this this morning what would you do?,” she asked.

Australian born Akram wants stakeholders of the metropolis to find out who is dumping medical waste in the sea as it poses a serious threat to the lives of citizens.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

‘Ms.Marvel’: Mehwish Hayat is glad Hollywood is addressing Muslim …

Lifestyle

Female-focused Toronto Film Festival gets under way

Lifestyle

‘Avengers’ team launch Hollywood’s first all-Arabic action movie

Lifestyle

Britain’s Princess Charlotte starts school at 4


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close