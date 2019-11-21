Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Shaniera Akram’s love for Pakistan shines during cricket match

Shaniera Akram

Shaniera Akram won over people with her patriotic tweet sharing how she feels when Pakistan’s National Anthem is played. 

The socialite took to Twitter and shared that she has a tough choice to make between Australia and Pakistan during a cricket match.

However, her love and respect for the country did shine through when she admitted that the National Anthem of Pakistan made her a bit emotional.

“Pakistan has been good to me and plays a big part of who I am today. I love Australia and always will but I am with Pakistan all the way Pakistan ZINDABAD,” the Australian-born wrote.

Shaniera Akram is attending Pakistan vs Australia’s test match being played at the Gabba in Melbourne.

Earlier, the wife of former cricketer Wasim Akram had said that despite being born and bred in Australia, Pakistan plays a big part of who she is today.

She has garnered a fan base of her own with her candid personality and the countrymen lovingly call her ‘National Bhabi.’

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Asim Azhar wins hearts with sweet gesture for a fan

Lifestyle

Zara Noor Abbas joins hands with UNHCR to empower refugees

Lifestyle

This eight-tier wedding cake is what dreams are made of

Lifestyle

‘Joker’ sequel in the works?


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close