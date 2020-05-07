Shaniera Akram tells fans to keep their body and mind fit

Socialite and activist Shaniera Akram stressed on the importance of physical and mental health amid the coronavirus crisis.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a photo of her taking a walk on the Karachi beach. She told her followers to keep their body and mind fit and not let these uncertain times take a toll on them.

“30 to 45 min of exercise a day and a little bit of sunshine is like punching depression and anxiety in the face! Don’t let these uncertain times take their toll on your mental health. Do what you have to do to keep your mind and Body fit,” she wrote.

Shaniera added, “I just wish I could punch mine on our beach, but at these times we just have to improvise.”

Earlier, she shared a message of hope saying all this will be over soon.

