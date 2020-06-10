Shaniera Akram recently took to social media to open up about the hurtful comments she often gets to hear about her and cricketer Wasim Akram’s marriage.

Turning to Instagram, the activist-turned-actor said skin colour does not matter but love does.

“He only married her because she’s white. She must be easy! Does his skin smell different? Why couldn’t he marry a Brown girl? It’s not natural for two skin colours to mix. Interracial relationships never work. What spell did she put on him? He will never take you seriously because your white. Your both so different. You will never be accepted as a real couple. His sons can’t have a Gori stepmother. If you have children they will grow up confused and treated differently,” she shared the hateful remarks thrown her way.

Shaniera, who hails from Australia, went onto add: “We have had it on both sides, it’s ugly and unwarranted! Skin colour only troubles the people in this world who sees it.”

“Like millions of others, We are living proof that colour means absolutely nothing, LOVE does,” she concluded.

The starlet married the former fast bowler in the summer of 2013 at his hometown Lahore.

Comments

comments