Shehbaz meets Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat jail: sources

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President and the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, on Tuesday met incarcerated former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat jail, citing sources, ARY News reported.

Sources said that the PML-N president informed Nawaz Sharif regarding his meetings with Hamza Shehbaz and Maryam Safdar.

The meeting was continued till two hours where Nawaz’s son-in-law Captain Retd. Safdar was also present. The Sharif brothers have also had lunch together, sources added.

Read: Maryam Nawaz, Yousuf Abbas remanded in NAB’s custody till August 21

It is pertinent to mention here that the daughter of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Safdar, and the son of Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, were currently on remand given by the accountability court in Lahore in connection with the investigation of different corruption cases against them.

An accountability court had extended Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz stalwart Hamza Shehbaz Sharif’s physical remand till August 21 in reference to the ongoing Assets Beyond Means investigations against him on August 10.

Whereas, an accountability court had remanded PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif and her cousin Yousuf Abbas into the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) custody till August 21, in a probe related to corruption charges in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case on August 9.

Read: Assets Beyond Means Case: Hamza Shehbaz’s physical remand extended till Aug 21

Earlier on August 8, a team of NAB officials had taken Maryam into custody when she arrived at Kot Lakpath jail to meet his incarcerated father. The PML-N leader has been shifted to the bureau’s headquarter.

Yousaf Abbas, a cousin of Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has also been detained by NAB in the very case.

Comments

comments