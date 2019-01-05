Sharif brothers set new records of corruption: Fayazul Hassan

RAWALPINDI: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayazul Hassan Chohan on Saturday said that ‘Sharif Mafia’ reduced Pakistan’s export from $38 billion to $20 billion and set new records of corruption in the country.

Talking to journalists at a book fair in Rawalpindi, Fayazul Hassan Chohan said that a new JIT has been constituted on Model Town incident to baring the culprits to justice.

According to a statement released from the ministry, he said that Nawaz Sharif had promoted his business only during his foreign trips in his tenure but in the contrary Prime Minister Imran Khan conducting foreign visits only for the revival of the Pakistan’s economy. The minister said that the political careers of corrupt leaders have ended in the country.

Fayazul Hassan said that those who declared NAB laws as black laws, they themselves appointed chairman NAB with consensus, reads the statement.

Condemning the allegations of PML-N leader Rana Sanaulla and other opposition leaders, the minister said that were involved in mega corruption cases and trying to mislead the nation.

He said that PTI is committed to restore economy and the positive image of Pakistan among the international community.

