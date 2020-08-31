LAHORE: An accountability court here on Monday extended physical remand of the Sharif family’s chief financial officer (CFO) in a money laundering case for fourteen days.

Judge Akmal Khan directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to produce him on next hearing on Sept 14. The bureau produced Muhammad Usman, the CFO of Sharif Group of Companies, before the court and requested a 15-day extension in his remand for further interrogation.

A NAB prosecutor argued that Muhammad Usman played a key role in alleged money laundering by the Sharif Family.

“The accused was supervising the accounts of Sharifs and was involved in money laundering,” the NAB lawyer further argued.

Mushtaq Cheeni, an approver in the money laundering case, had also stated about the involvement of Usman in money laundering by Sharifs, NAB prosecutor further said.

“On the instructions of Salman Shehbaz, Muhammad Usman was operating fake TT system and conducting money laundering in collaboration with Qasim Qayyum,” the accountability bureau’s lawyer further said.

The NAB has filed a reference against Shehbaz Sharif family in the money laundering case.

The reference against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif his sons Hamza and Salman Shehbaz was registered at the office of the accountability court’s admin judge.

