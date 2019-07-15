LAHORE: Recently re-instated provincial Minister for Information Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan today (Monday) lashed out against the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president over allegations levied by Daily Mail yesterday, ARY News reported.

The provincial minister apprised the reporters present on the occasion that the article entailed serious corruption and embezzlement charges against the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly.

He said: “The charges are in context of major embezzlement in the funds of earthquake effectees which were shared and looted by and among the entire household.”

Speaking on the matter of production orders being issued of elected members, Chohan said: “production orders are not for thieves, murderess and plunderers rather they are issued under specific terms, conditions and situations.”

Fayyaz further added that the Daily Mail editorial against Shehbaz Sharif and his family is a damning indictment against their crimes and has exposed them in front of the nation.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on July 5 took oath as provincial minister at the Governor House, ARY News reported.

Acting Governor Pervez Illahi administered the oath to Fayyazul Hassan Chohan. He will be given the portfolio of minister forest.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was also present at the oath-taking ceremony of Fayyazul Hassan Chohan.

Back in the month of March, this year, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar had removed party leader Fayyazul Hassan Chohan as provincial information minister after his controversial remarks against Hindu community.

CM Punjab’s spokesman Shahbaz Gill, in a video message, had confirmed that Chohan was asked to tender his resignation on the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Chohan’s statement drew ire of government officials when he delivered sensitive remarks against Hindu believers on March 04.

Citing the expected consequences of his irresponsible statement, Chohan had tendered an apology to the Hindu community, explaining that he had made such remarks while addressing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “I was addressing the Indian prime minister, military and media.”

