Sharif family will have to submit surety bonds to fly abroad: Sheikh Rasheed    

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed here on Tuesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif’s family will have to submit surety bonds for removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL), ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Sheikh Rasheed said that the ousted prime minister’s family will also have to give time-frame for his stay abroad for treatment.

He maintained that the amount of the surety bods will be equivalent to the penalty imposed on him by the court in in the Al Azizia case. The minister said, “Majority of the cabinet members have supported the proposal.”

Sheikh Rasheed said that he had supported Nawaz’ departure abroad for treatment and added that he did not know when will the PML-N leader fly abroad.

Read More:ECL issue: Cabinet gives conditional approval to Nawaz Sharif to fly abroad

Earlier in the day, the federal cabinet had given conditional approval to the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad who had sought the removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Sources had said that the federal cabinet members had given the permission to the former premier Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for medical treatment after placing a condition prior to the removal of his name from the no-fly-list.

