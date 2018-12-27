Sharif’s Mother, daughter Mariam, party leaders reach jail for visit

LAHORE: Convicted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s mother and daughter Mariam Nawaz on Thursday reached Kot Lakhpat Jail here to meet him, ARY News reported.

The jail authorities have fixed Thursday as the day of meetings with Nawaz Sharif who was sentenced by an accountability court in Al-Azizia corruption reference on December 24.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders, former speaker Ayaz Sadiq and Rana Tanveer also reached Kot Lakhpat prison in Lahore to meet their party leader.

Talking to media persons Ayaz Sadiq was of the opinion that no corruption charges were proved against Nawaz Sharif and he believed that the former prime minister will be released soon on bail from the prison.

Rana Tanveer, talking to media claimed that the cases against PML-N being processed rapidly, while the cases against PTI leaders being delayed. He said that apparently the PML-N being subjected to victimization.

On a question, he said the People’s Party may have their own policy but “we are appearing before courts, facing false and baseless cases”.

