Sharif would not have suffered if his sons coughed up loot: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, reacting to the Lahore High Court’s decision of granting former prime minister Nawaz Sharif bail on medical grounds, said it is a legal matter due to which they didn’t oppose it.

He in a statement said he bore the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo no grudge as his disagreement with the former primer was based on the latter’s policies and alleged corrupt practices.

Chaudhry said they were not averse to the LHC verdict of granting Sharif bail. “Nawaz Sharif suffered because of his own sons. Had his sons coughed up the loot, he wouldn’t have suffered.”

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said they doesn’t desire to do politics over someone’s ailment as they have a lot to do other than indulging in such practices.

She, however, abstained from giving her viewpoint on the approval of the former prime minister’s bail.

Earlier today, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader and former premier Nawaz Sharif was granted bail on medical grounds by the Lahore High Court.

Detailed report of a 10-member medical board on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s health was submitted in Lahore High Court (LHC) earlier in the day.

Dr. Mehmood Ayaz representing the medical board, appeared before the court and informed that the bone marrow of Sharif indicated no signs of concern but the former premier’s platelets count was unstable, making it difficult to arrive at a conclusive decision over his condition.

Comments

comments