ISLAMABAD: Deposed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is serving seven-years term in Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore, underwent a medical check-up on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Sources said a medical team gave the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader a check-up. He had a low fever and headache. Besides, he complained of a throat infection while his blood pressure was also normal. He has been asked to take rest and exercise caution.

On Jan 8, the health condition of the former premier deteriorated in the jail, according to reports. He was said to be suffering from high fever, headache and severe body pain.

Earlier, Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig, the inspector-general (IG) of prisons for Punjab, had revealed that Nawaz Sharif cleaned the jail room himself.

The IG, while speaking to the media at a ceremony, said hard labour taken from the PML-N supremo in jail is limited to cleaning his room as per jail manual rules. “Nawaz is a high-profile prisoner who cannot venture out of his barracks,” the IG added.

On Dec 24, accountability court judge Muhammad Arshad Malik sentenced Sharif to seven years in prison and ordered him to pay $25million and Rs1.5 billion in the Al-Azizia case.

