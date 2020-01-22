IHC extends bail of Sharjeel Memon in Roshan Sindh corruption case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has extended the bail of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former Sindh minister Sharjeel Memon in Roshan Sindh project’s corruption case till February 11, ARY News on Wednesday.

The high court resumed the hearing of the petition challenging the probe by National Accountability Bureau into the Roshan Sindh corruption case on basis of NAB Amendment Ordinance.

During the hearing, Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah questioned NAB official regarding the date of an inquiry launched against Roshan Sindh programme.

To this, NAB official replied that the anti-corruption watchdog launched the inquiry on February 4 – 2019.

“Why this inquiry is not reached to a conclusion? The court should be informed regarding the outcomes of the inquiry,” remarked CJ IHC.

Justice Minallah remarked whether NAB wants to kill or torture Sharjeel Memon. NAB officer replied that the institution wanted to fulfil legal requirements in the case.

“Basic rights cannot be taken away by arresting Sharjeel Memon as he is not running away. The institution should take the decision in view of the NAB ordinance.”

The court ordered the NAB investigation officer to assist IHC after completing preparations in the next hearing. Later, the court adjourned the hearing till February 11.

Earlier on January 7, Sharjeel Memon had challenged the probe by National Accountability Bureau into the Roshan Sindh corruption case on basis of NAB Amendment Ordinance.

The investigation into the corruption charges has been challenged in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by the Sharjeel Memon under the newly amended laws for NAB.

In his petition, Memon sought IHC to declare the probe null and void, as well as pleaded the high court to immediately stop the further proceedings in the corruption case. The petition also stated that he was not accused of taking bribery in the Roshan Sindh programme.

Earlier on January 1, The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has extended pre-arrest bail of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Memon till January 7 in Roshan Sindh corruption case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

