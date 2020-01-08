Sharjeel Memon, others seek curb on NAB jurisdiction post amendment

ISLAMABAD: Former Minister for Information, Sharjeel Memon among other tendered requests to the accountability court on Wednesday arguing that under the new NAB amendments the body was no longer eligible for issuing them summons, ARY News reported.

According to details, Sharjeel Memon and two others have argued in the request that the new national accountability bureau (NAB) amendments forbids them the right to call upon them for questioning on the charges levied against them.

Read More: NAB ordinance a probable breath of fresh air for politicians, bureaucracy: sources

Hassan Ali Memon, Ijaz Ahmed and Sharjeel Memon are namely the three individuals who have tendered the request and raised the issue.

According to the ordinance, the anti-graft watchdog will only be able to pursue corruption cases worth Rs500mn and above.

NAB cannot freeze the properties of government employees without a court order.

If NAB fails to complete an investigation against a suspect within three months, the accused will be entitled to bail.

The anti-graft watchdog’s jurisdiction over matters relating to imports and levy has been curtailed.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has been tasked to act on matters relating to tax, stock exchange, and IPOs.

The sources said that the decision has been taken to uplift the level of governance and business activities in the country.

