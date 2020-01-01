ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has extended pre-arrest bail of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Memon till January 7 in Roshan Sindh corruption case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The high court resumed the hearing of a plea submitted for extending pre-arrest bail of Sharjeel Memon today in Roshan Sindh corruption case.

During the hearing, Memon’s lawyer said that his client is coordinating with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials in connection with the inquiry and the institution should be stopped from arresting him. He pleaded the court to approve his pre-arrest bail until the completion of the hearing.

Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that the anti-corruption watchdog has not submitted its response. To this, the NAB assistant lawyer apprised Justice Farooq that the prosecution team is currently present in the courtroom of IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah. He added that the prosecution team is ready to give arguments in the case.

Later, the high court extended the pre-arrest bail of Sharjeel Memon and adjourned the hearing till January 7.

NAB is holding an inquiry into complaints of massive corruption in Roshan Sindh project initiated by the provincial government for installation of solar streetlights across the province.

In the same case, a bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had extended interim bail of former chief minister of Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah on December 9 who is also accused in making financial irregularities in Roshan Sindh project.

