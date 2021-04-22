Horrific Video: Shark drags fisherman overboard, capsizes his boat

In a terrifying incident, a fisherman was dragged into the sea by a shark who also capsized his boat off the Irish Coast.

The footage of the confrontation shows the shark keenly pursuing the bait with its teeth bared, while Graham Smith, 43, fights for control of his fishing rod. When the angler starts to be towed towards the shore, the shark drags the rod into the side of the boat, tilting it past the point of no return.

Graham Smith told journalists, “I go fishing for shark a couple of times a year off Donegal in Ireland. On that particular day, it was calm inside the headland but once you got outside it was rough.”

He said, “The porbeagle is a very clever shark. They’re notoriously difficult. About 15 to 20 minutes I’d been fighting him. Towards the end of the fight, he took me out where it was very bad.”

“Some lads that I know were there so I gave them a shout and said can you give me a quick tow out of this rough stuff – then I can get the shark up and let him go. But the shark caused a swell before we were ready and it just flipped the kayak.”

In the vigorous battle, Graham’s unsecured kit box flipped and its contents were spilled into the ocean. Graham said that including a GoFish camera, a GoPro and his Huawei P30 mobile phone were among the items lost or destroyed, the Mirror reported.

He further said, “Including the phone, it’ll be €500 (£430) I lost. Thankfully, most of the electronics are all tied on and waterproof. It’s only happened twice now in 13 or 14 years of kayak fishing. Another 15 minutes and I’d have had him up and let him go. It’s one of those things, unfortunately.”

Graham was able to flip his kayak back over with the help of the crew who were towing him.

