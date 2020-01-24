Two-time Oscar winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy met Bollywood star Deepika Padukone at the World Economic Forum.

The filmmaker and activist took to Instagram to share a picture with the actress. The post’s caption highlights she discussed “Artists have a moral responsibility – the best conversation at the World Economic Forum” at WEF.

Sharmeen acknowledged Deepika’s upcoming film narrating the story of an acid attack survivor. “I hope #chappak changes the way we see women in pain- @deepikapadukone you are a hero!” she wrote.

Her week in Davos concluded with an immersive workshop on resilience where professional explore Mike Horn and she shared stories from their lives engaging the audience to think about their own challenges and how to overcome them.

She also shared her life’s motto “If a door hasn’t opened for you its because you haven’t kicked it hard enough!”

