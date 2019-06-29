Sharmeen Obaid’s web series sheds light on forced marriages

Oscar-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has released new episode of Aagahi series which talks about women in forced marriages.

The filmmaker’s campaign aims to educate women about their legal rights in Pakistan. Episode 7 of of the short animated series explains what constitutes forced marriages.

The video’s description reads, “According to Pakistani law, every girl is free to choose who to marry. This short film in the Aagahi series explains what is considered as a forced marriage and breaks down existing laws in Pakistan that protect women and children from this practice.”

Aagahi sheds light on different issues pertaining to women including domestic violence, cyber bullying and divorce.

The awareness series was recently shortlisted for 66th Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity under the ‘Sustainable Development Goals Lions in the Gender Equality’ category.

Comments

comments