Sharmila Faruqi and Amna Ilyas’s Halloween pictures go viral

Sharmila Faruqi has more than just political horror stories on her mind this Halloween.

The former advisor to the Chief Minister of Sindh had a jaw-dropping makeover in store for Saturday evening, which she revealed on her Instagram on Sunday. And needless to say, the pictures went viral.

Posting a series of photos from the evening, Faruqi shared how she managed to pull the look off, thanking an “18-year-old upcoming artist” for making it come to life. “Stunning makeover for Halloween by the ever so talented @inkedbymgh!” she wrote, singing praises of the artist.

“The precision, detailing and strokes were simply whoa! Here’s an 18-year-old upcoming artist everyone must watch out for!” she added.

Faruqi rocked a skeletal look for the night, fitting to leave people stunned.

Faruqi is not the only public figure to have celebrated Hallow’s Eve in full form this year. Model Amna Ilyas also took to Instagram to share her look – she chose to dress up as the iconic Chucky doll from the hit Child’s Play franchise.

View this post on Instagram Chucky during COVID times 🔪 #chucky #halloween A post shared by Amna Ilyas (illy) (@aamnailyas) on Nov 1, 2020 at 11:06pm PST

