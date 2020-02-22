Web Analytics
Indian actor Shatrughan Sinha spotted at a wedding in Lahore

 Shatrughan Sinha, Lahore, Pakistan

Indian film actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha recently attended a wedding in Lahore.

Reema took to Instagram and shared photos with the Dostana actor. She wrote, “Attended wedding in Lahore..#shatrughansinha #lahore #weddingbells #qawalinight.”

Clad in a black suit, he is all smiles as he posed for a picture with the Sanam actress at a Qawwali night.

Since then photos and videos of the veteran actor have gone viral on social media.

With the ongoing tension between the two countries, his visit to Pakistan has mixed responses from both Pakistani and Indian social media users.

Shatrughan’s daughter Sonakshi Sinha recently appeared on the big screen alongside Salman Khan in Dabangg 3.

