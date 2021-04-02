Veteran folk singer Shaukat Ali passes away

Celebrated folk singer Shaukat Ali has passed away in Lahore where he was being treated at the Combined Military Hospital.

The ailing singer was being treated at CMH for debilitating issues with his liver, with his son Ameer Shaukat Ali reporting earlier that his father’s condition had been critical for a while and doctors had given up hope.

Shaukat had other medical issues hampering his health as well including diabetes, and a heart bypass surgery a few years ago.

In a video message released earlier this week, Ameer had asked for special prayers from his father’s fans.

Shaukat, known for songs like Saif-ul-Malook–Awwal Hamd Sana-e-Elahi, Sathio Mujahido, Jaag Uthha Hai Sara Watan, and Mein Puttar Pakistan Da, was also the recipient of a Pride of Performance Award.

