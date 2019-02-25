ISLAMABAD: In compliance with the court orders, non-bailable arrest warrants for former prime minister Shaukat Aziz, in a reference pertaining to misuse of powers, have been sent to the concerned embassy, a National Accountability Bureau’s investigation officer apprised the accountability court on Monday.

Accountability court Judge Arshad Malik had ordered to comply with the court orders through the concerned embassy and ensure the former prime minister’s production before the court on next hearing.

During the proceeding of the case, the NAB officers told the court that he had acted upon the court orders. The accountability court judge adjourned the case till March 12.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shaukat Aziz had not been appearing before the court since long in a corruption reference filed against him by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The case against Aziz

NAB had filed a reference against Shaukat Aziz, who served as Pakistan’s prime minister from 2004 to 2007 – over misuse of powers during his tenure as prime minister.

NAB contends that he had illegally appointed Mr Basharat Hasan Bashir as a consultant for the Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) on Management Position-II (MP-II) pay scale.

The accountability watchdog maintains that the appointment of Bashir violated MP scale policy guidelines and the board’s regulations.

Basharat Hasan Bashir was appointed on January 1st, 2006 without open competition, NAB says.

After expiry of his consultancy contract in May 2008, Basharat Hasan Bashir illegally held the said post for almost five years without any extension, notification or regular appointment and kept on enjoying salary and all perks and privileges illegally in connivance with the management of AEDB.

